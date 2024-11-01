Govt releases guidelines for Namo Drone Didi scheme

New Delhi, Nov 1 The government on Friday released the Operational Guidelines for the Central Sector Scheme 'Namo Drone Didi', which provides drones to women self-help groups (SHGs) under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana–National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM), with an outlay of Rs 1,261 crore.

The guidelines, issued by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, stipulate the creation of an Implementation and Monitoring Committee, headed by the Additional Secretary, Department of Rural Development, and having representation from all other stakeholders, to effectively plan, implement, and monitor the scheme.

The panel will provide advice and guidance on all technical matters related to the implementation of the scheme, which aims to provide 14,500 selected Women SHGs with drones from 2024-25 to 2025-2026 for rental services to farmers for agricultural purposes (e.g., application of liquid fertilisers and pesticides for the present).

The Central-level Empowered Committee will also include Secretaries of the Department of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, the Department of Rural Development, the Department of Fertilisers, the Ministry of Civil Aviation, and the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

On imparting training to women, the guidelines said one of the members of the women SHGs will be selected for a 15-day training consisting of mandatory drone pilot training and additional training for agriculture purposes for nutrient and pesticide application.

DAY-NRLM is the flagship programme of the Ministry of Rural Development for promoting poverty reduction through building strong institutions for the poor.

Under the 'Namo Drone Didi' scheme, Central financial assistance of about 80 per cent of the cost of drone and accessories/ancillary charges up to a maximum of Rs 8 lakh will be provided to women SHGs for the purchase of drones as a package.

The cluster-level federations (CLFs) of SHGs may raise the balance amount (total cost of procurement minus subsidy) as a loan under the National Agriculture Infra Financing Facility (AIF).

Interest subvention at the rate of three per cent on the AIF loan will be provided to the CLFs/SHGs, a statement said.

Under the scheme, drones will be supplied as a package consisting of a basic drone with spray assembly for spraying liquid fertilisers and pesticides, drone carrying box, standard battery set, downward facing camera, dual-channel fast battery charger, battery charger hub, anemometer, pH meter and one-year onsite warranty on all items.

The package also includes four spare battery sets, one spare propeller set (each set contains six propellers), a nozzle set, a dual channel fast battery charger, a battery charger hub, 15 days of training for drone pilot and drone assistant, one-year comprehensive insurance, two years annual maintenance contract, and applicable GST.

"The additional sets of batteries will ensure continuous drone flying which can easily cover 20 acres in a day," said the statement.

