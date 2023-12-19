Govt residence eviction: Delhi HC adjourns Mahua Moitra's plea citing SC's pending decision

New Delhi, Dec 19 The Delhi High Court on Tuesday adjourned hearing for January 4, 2024, in petition by expelled Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra contesting the Directorate of Estates' order cancelling her government accommodation and instructing her to vacate by January 7, 2024.

The bench of Justice Subramonium Prasad stressed the significance of the pending Supreme Court decision.

He said: "The matter is pending before the Supreme Court, and if it decides to accept the interim application and decides to stay, consequences will follow. If you're inviting this court to pass an order, it will directly be intrinching to the matter pending in the Supreme Court."

He further clarified: "Therefore, in any event, the court opens on January 2, 2024. It is listed in SC on January 3. We'll take up on the 4th."

The petition seeks to annul the December 11 order or, alternatively, allow Moitra to retain possession until the 2024 Lok Sabha election results.

Moitra, expelled from the Lok Sabha on December 8, for alleged unethical conduct, challenged the expulsion in the Supreme Court.

The petition argues that the Directorate of Estates' order is premature since the validity of her expulsion is pending adjudication in the Supreme Court.

As Moitra faces possible eviction, the plea stresses her duty as a Lok Sabha candidate for the 2024 polls.

The instability in accommodation is claimed as a hindrance to her role in engaging with constituents and fellow politicians, especially during the election season.

Living alone in Delhi with no alternative residence, Moitra has urged the court to allow her to continue residing in her current house until the 2024 General Elections, pledging to pay any applicable charges for the extended stay.

