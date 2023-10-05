Govt reviews NHPC's hydropower projects' status after Sikkim flash floods

New Delhi, Oct 5 The Power Ministry has reviewed the current status of the NHPC's hydropower projects in Sikkim in the aftermath of the state witnessing flash floods.

Due to flash floods in the Teesta river basin in Sikkim during the intervening night of October 3 and 4, all the bridges downstream to NHPC's Teesta-V hydropower station upto Tarkhola/ Pamphok have been either submerged or washed out, thus severely affecting commutation and communication in these areas.

The flood water over topped the dam of Teesta V power station (510 MW) and all connecting roads to the project sites as well as parts of residential colony have been severely damaged, it was informed during an emergency review meeting of all hydel projects in Sikkim, which was undertaken by secretary in the power ministry Pankaj Agrawal with NHPC officials on Wednesday.

Central Electricity Authority personnel were also present in the meeting.

Currently, the power station is under shutdown and not generating electricity. NHPC had timely evacuated the manpower in all its projects and ensured that they were shifted to safer places.

However, one casualty was reported from Teesta V power station.

Ongoing work of under construction hydro project Teesta VI (500 MW) of NHPC has been disrupted.

The flood water had entered into power house and transformer cavern.

Bridges connecting right and left banks at the barrage as well as power house have been washed out, it was informed during the meeting.

Two crane operators working at the project site were reported to be missing.

All efforts are being made to trace them. No major damages have been observed in TLDP-III (160 MW) (Teesta Low Dam - III Hydropower Plant) and TLDP-IV (132 MW) power stations located in downstream West Bengal.

Both the power stations are safe but kept in shut down condition due to heavy siltation brought along with the flood water. NHPC is constantly trying to start the electricity generation in both the projects in coming days.

Also, no damage is reported in Rangit valley where NHPC's Rangit IV power project (120 MW) is under construction and Rangit Power Station (60 MW) is under operation.

The quantum of damage at all the projects sites will be assessed in detail after the water level recedes.

The NHPC is making all possible efforts with the help of the state government, disaster management authorities and district administration to maintain the supply of essential commodities like food, medicine and electricity in the affected regions, official sources said.

