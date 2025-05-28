Govt school teacher shot dead in Bihar’s Darbhanga, probe underway

Patna, May 28 A government school teacher was shot dead by two unidentified bike-borne assailants early Wednesday morning in Bihar’s Darbhanga district, officials said.

The victim, Mansoor Alam, hailed from Teesi Parsauni village in Madhubani district and had been serving as a primary teacher at Nasirganj Primary School in the Singhwada block for the past 15 years.

According to officials, Alam was on his way to school on a bicycle -- as he did every day -- when two unidentified men on a motorcycle intercepted him near the Bharwada-Kamtaul road under the Singhwada police station limits.

The assailants shot him twice, in the head and shoulder, leaving him dead on the spot. The incident occurred around 6 a.m. on Wednesday, barely 500 meters from the school.

Hearing gunshots, local residents rushed to the scene and alerted authorities.

Sadar SDPO Jyoti Kumari, along with a police team, reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem to Sadar Hospital.

A forensic team was also called in to collect evidence from the crime scene.

"The investigation is ongoing to identify the culprits. The deceased sustained two bullet injuries -- one to the head and another to the shoulder,” SDPO Kumari said.

Police have confirmed that two unidentified men on a motorcycle carried out the attack.

Authorities have assured Alam’s family that the perpetrators will be apprehended soon.

“We have launched a full-scale investigation. The accused will be identified and arrested shortly. The victim’s family will receive justice,” said Kumari.

Alam had been living in a rented accommodation in Shankarpur village, about two km from the school. His sudden death has left his family devastated.

The killing has sent shockwaves through the local community, with residents demanding swift action and enhanced security measures for school staff and commuters in the area.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor