Govt sends proposal of assistance of 160 million euros to make Rishikesh city of Dharma, Yoga

On the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Finance sent a proposal for assistance of 160 million euros to the European financing orgzation KFW for the Integrated Urban Infrastructure Development Project (IUIDP) of the city of Rishikesh with the aim of making Rishikesh a fully equipped city of Dharma and Yoga, said an official statement on Thursday.

The total cost of the project is about 200 million euros (approximately Rs 1,600 crore). The financial ratio of the Government of India and the Uttarakhand state government is proposed to be 80:20 for the project, added the statement, the Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office said.

Expressing gratitude to PM Modi, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that under the leadership of PM Modi, Uttarakhand is witnessing unprecedented development in infrastructure. With the Integrated Urban Infrastructure Development Project in Rishikesh, better basic facilities will be available to the local citizens and tourists in Rishikesh city, which is known as the city of Yoga in the world, as per the statement.

Under the project, 24X7 drinking water supply system, drinking water meter, rainwater management and post-security, public station facilities, smart urban spaces, and clothing and clothing rooms will be provided. Development of Waiting Room, Wharf and Vending Zone, Road and Traffic Management Underground Utility Duct Developed Integrated Control and Command Center for Civil Defense and Amenities. Smart poles and installation of equipment for energy saving, transportation centre, bus terminal and parking will be done.

Every year lakhs of tourists visit Rishikesh for religious and adventure tourism activities. In such a situation, development work needs to be done in view of developing additional facilities. Elevated paths will be constructed with the aim of reducing the problem caused by traffic jams.

Upon completion of the project, there will be an increase in the urban livability standards, the business and livelihood standards of the local people will improve, citizens and tourists will get better drinking water and station facilities, livelihood activities will increase, and traffic will be smooth while tourists will get high-level facilities.

( With inputs from ANI )

