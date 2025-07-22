Govt Should Tell Reason Behind “Sudden” Resignation: Priyanka Chaturvedi on Jagdeep Dhankhar

MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Tuesday questioned the Central government over Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation, claiming that the latter seemed in fine health. Referring to Congress MP Jairam Ramesh's X post, which alleged "deeper reasons" behind the resignation, Priyanka Chaturvedi demanded that the government inform the reason behind the decision and also recalled the non-confidence motion against Dhankar in December 2024.

Speaking to ANI, she said, "For the first time in the history of India, a no-confidence motion was signed by over 50 members of the Parliament because of the partisan manner in which the House was being conducted. He (VP Jagdeep Dhankhar) was partisan. It is for the government to tell us what was the reason for the sudden resignation, because he seemed in fine health." She added that despite the health concern, Rajya Sabha Chairman Dhankar used to conduct parliamentary proceedings.

"Despite his health situation, he used to conduct parliamentary proceedings. This is the first time a Vice President has resigned in such a shocking manner, and hope we get to know more," she said. Chaturvedi added that there should be no disruption in the proceedings of the House amid the resignation.

“Mr. Dhankar took both the Government and the Opposition to task in equal measure.”



Fact check: Incorrect. Reminder: Opposition was forced to file a no confidence motion against the chair because of the partisan manner of conduct.

Let’s at least not forget that, just because,… — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) July 22, 2025

"There should be no disruption in the proceedings of the House and in his work as a Vice President and a Chairman," the Shiv Sena (UBT) MP said. Earlier today, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh claimed that there are "far deeper reasons" behind the resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. Sharing an X post, Jairam Ramesh wrote, "Now in a truly unprecedented move, Shri Jagdeep Dhankar has resigned. He has given health reasons for doing so. Those should be respected. But it is also a fact that there are far deeper reasons for his resignation. While always lauding post-2014 India, he spoke fearlessly for the welfare of farmers, forcefully against what he called 'ahankar' in public life, and strongly on judicial accountability and restraint. To the extent possible under the current G2 ruling regime, he tried to accommodate the Opposition. He was a stickler for norms, proprieties, and protocol, which he believed were being consistently disregarded in both his capacities."

"Shri Jagdeep Dhankar's resignation speaks highly of him. It also speaks poorly of those who had got him elected as Vice President in the first instance," he added. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from his post on Monday "to prioritise health care and abide by medical advice." Dhankar, also the Chairm