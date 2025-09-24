Govt stands firmly with flood-hit people, will provide all possible assistance: CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, Sep 24 Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said that the state government will provide all the possible assistance to the people especially farmers hit hard by heavy rains and floods in various parts of Maharashtra.

He mentioned that the heavy rains and floods have caused huge damage to agricultural crops, animals, houses and businesses and appealed to the flood-affected citizens to be patient during such a time of crisis.

“The state government will not hold back anywhere in helping those affected by the heavy rains,” he assured.

CM Fadnavis visited Nimgaon and Darfal Seena villages in Madha taluka of Solapur district and inspected the damage caused by the flood.

He interacted with the citizens of both the villages. He also visited the areas affected by heavy rain at Ujani in Ausa Taluka, Latur, where he interacted with farmers and assessed the damage caused by the heavy rainfall.

He later visited the areas affected by heavy rain at Aurad Shahajani in Nilanga Taluka, Latur, where he interacted with farmers and inspected the damage caused by the heavy rainfall.

He said that the villagers have suffered a lot due to heavy rains and floods. The government will provide assistance to all those affected.

“The state government has started providing immediate assistance and will help the farmers who have suffered losses due to heavy rainfall. In the recent cabinet meeting, a fund of Rs 2,000 crore has been approved as emergency assistance to the flood victims. Necessary assistance will be provided to the flood victims in the future also. The government will provide financial assistance in times of heavy rains and wet droughts as per the criteria,” he added.

“The flood in Darfal village has caused major damage and due to the large amount of water entering the river bed, the river changed its course and a large part of the village was submerged, and water also entered the houses of the villagers. Due to this, houses, food grains, agriculture, animals have been damaged.

"The government will provide assistance for agriculture, households and also for the damage to the food grains.The government will also provide all necessary assistance for roads, schools, farms and electricity system.Separate assistance will be provided to the businesses for damages,” Chief Minister Fadnavis said.

Earlier, the chief minister said that the process of conducting panchnamas was a continuous one and the government will keep compensating for the losses.

Replying to the Opposition's demand for a wet drought declaration, he said the government will not let farmers down and ensure adequate compensation. CM Fadnavis said that a proposal for assistance will be sent to the central government but the state has started providing immediate assistance.

