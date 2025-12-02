Govt steers Bills amid Oppn bid to disrupt Parliament proceedings

New Delhi, Dec 2 The ongoing Winter Session of Parliament witnessed yet another series of disruptions on the second consecutive day as both Houses were finally adjourned amidst persistent uproar by the Opposition benches.

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were repeatedly disrupted by Opposition protests over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which began with placard-holding members outside the entrance (Makar Dwar) even before Parliament convened at 11 am.

In Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025, but proceedings were stalled by opposition uproar over electoral reforms. The Bill, aimed at restructuring levies on “sin goods” like tobacco and pan masala, is a significant fiscal measure.

However, the protests diverted attention from legislative issues.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha returned the Manipur GST bill to the Lower House of Parliament, where the legislation, aimed at replacing an Ordinance promulgated to implement the service and tax reforms in the northeastern state, was passed on Monday. This amendment was necessitated due to the President's rule in the state.

However, Opposition MPs in the Upper House, too, continued to demand a timeline for discussion on electoral rolls revision, and staged protests in the Well of the House, eventually leading to a walkout.

The ruckus led to multiple adjournments in both Houses, even as leaders from the ruling alliance, like J. P. Nadda and Kiren Rijiju, were seen assuring the government’s willingness to discuss electoral reforms at an appropriate time.

But Opposition MPs chose sloganeering and walkouts, leading to disruptions in legislative time.

Citizens were again denied the chance to witness meaningful engagements on important issues like taxation reforms and national security. Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, demanded that all business be suspended for a Rule 267 debate on SIR with several other MPs. Chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan rejected at least 20 notices under Rule 267, citing procedural shortcomings, but the members chose to raise their voice, storming the Well amid slogans, and eventually staged a walkout.

On several occasions, the Chair observed that the Opposition has been using Rule 267 as a mechanism of disruption from normal working. Leaders in treasury benches point out that there are other ways to take up critical matters, like Rule 176, which allows short-duration discussions and does not require suspension of business for the entire day.

Meanwhile, a report on the Telecom Ministry's purported order on its Sanchar Saathi mobile app sparked surveillance concerns with furore inside and outside the two Houses on Tuesday.

However, speaking to the media outside Parliament, Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia clarified that the app, addressing certain cybersecurity challenges, is not mandatory for mobile users. Meant primarily for protection against fraud and theft, the download is completely a voluntary process.

