Govt stresses on need for sustainable habitat development in NE region

Guwahati, July 9 In light of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pledge to realise the vision of "Viksit Bharat" by 2047 and India's determination to meet the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal emphasised on Tuesday the pressing need for sustainable habitat development in the northeastern region.

On Tuesday, the Union Minister, at a meeting in Guwahati, reviewed the status of the implementation of various urban missions in the northeastern states and stressed the utmost priority given by the Union government towards the growth and development of the entire northeastern region.

Ministers and secretaries/commissioners of urban development from Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura presented the key challenges and issues in implementing the Centre's schemes.

They urged the Centre to consider increased financial support for the northeastern states due to the unique geographic and environmental concerns faced by all the states in the region.

The Union Minister highlighted the geo-strategic importance of the northeastern region as well as the potential for tourism.

He also acknowledged the concerns of increasing demand for the supply of adequate land at appropriate locations, housing, basic services, and infrastructure facilities due to the increasing urbanisation in the region.

Speaking about the implementation of the various missions of the Ministry in the region, he congratulated Assam for being the best performing state in the region under the PM SVANidhi scheme and the first state to adopt the Model Tenancy Act, and he urged all states to adopt the Act as soon as possible in the interest of their citizens.

The Minister also appreciated the timely completion of projects in the 10 smart cities of the region under the Smart Cities Mission.

He also expressed optimism about the strategic and comprehensive roadmap for sustainable urban development in the northeastern states.

