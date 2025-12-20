Govt striving to ensure equal opportunities for all minorities: NCM Secretary

New Delhi, Dec 20 Secretary of the National Commission for Minorities Alka Upadhyaya has reiterated that government actions are guided by the vision of ensuring that no one is left behind and that all communities have equal opportunities for progress and prosperity, an official said on Saturday.

At an event to mark the Minorities Day on December 18, Upadhyaya interacted with representatives from six minority communities – Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists, Jains, and Zoroastrian (Parsi), underscoring the importance of continuous dialogue among different communities.

The Secretary elaborated on the government schemes aimed at uplifting minority communities and said that minority communities have made invaluable contributions to the nation’s rich social, cultural, and economic fabric.

“The National Commission for Minorities has been working tirelessly to build an inclusive and equitable society,” she said.

A sizeable gathering from minority communities participated in the event. During the open session, several queries were raised, covering issues ranging from Minority Certificates to the implementation of various government schemes, said the statement.

The interaction reflected strong engagement and a shared commitment to addressing concerns through dialogue, it said.

During the programme, Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok and Indu Jain spoke about the challenges faced by Buddhist and Jain communities, seeking responsive redressal from the National Commission for Minorities.

Parsi leader Marazban Nariman Zaiwalla detailed minority-focused programmes and the NCM’s role as a bridge — bringing India’s many communities onto a shared civic platform.

Guest Speaker Michael V. Williams of Mount Carmel School reminded the gathering why Minority Day matters, underlining the Christian community’s long and quiet contribution to nation-building through education and healthcare institutions that serve far beyond denominational boundaries.

Md. Tauhid Alam of Jamia Hamdard set minority welfare within the broader framework of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Vikas, and emphasised that governance today is all about inclusion.

Harbans Singh of Khalsa College drew a message from Gurubani to explain how coexistence and collective prosperity are not slogans but lived traditions.

