Govt taking India's economy to defaulter era by distributing freebies to cronies: Kharge's jibe at PM Modi

New Delhi, Oct 28 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday trained his guns at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that his government is taking India's economy to 'defaulter Kaal' (defaulter era) by distributing 'muft ki revdis' (freebies) to cronies.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Kharge said, "Narendra Modi ji, your government is taking India's economy to 'defaulter kaal'! Distributing 'muft ki revdis' to cronies and demolishing the savings of the common people has been your only agenda. Is it not true that dues from wilful defaulters rose by a whopping ₹100 Crore per day since March 2019? Has your government not written off Rs 14.56 lakh crore NPAs in the last 9 financial years?"

Targetting the Center further, the Congress chief said, "Your government stands guilty of —helping serious economic offenders like Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, Vijay Mallya, Jatin Mehta — loot and scoot from India, imposing backbreaking price rise, plunging the savings of ordinary people, while creating monumental economic disparity."

"When desperate farmers cry for help, BJP refuses to waive off their loans, but when moneybag cronies want write offs, your government obliges in a jiffy. Come 2024, and people of India shall reply to each and every assault that you made on the economy," Kharge added.

He also posted a graphic of the data by the TransUnion CIBIL to back his claims. The Congress has been critical of the government's handling of the economy and have been from time to time criticising over the issue of unemployment, inflation and NPAs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor