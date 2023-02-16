Govt to bring changes in IPC, Crpc, Evidence Act: Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the government is going to bring changes to all three laws of the IPC, CRPC and Evidence Act.

Speaking at the 76th Raising Day celebrations of Delhi police at Kingsway camp, Shah said, "The government is going to bring changes to all the three laws of IPC, CRPC and Evidence Act in the coming days."

"We have launched a trial in Delhi Police and are going to make it mandatory (for police personnel) to visit the forensic team for every crime with a punishment of more than 6 years," Shah added.

Meanwhile, Shah on Thursday urged all citizens of Tripura to turn out in big numbers to cast their votes.

The Northeast state is currently polling for its 60-member legislative assembly.

( With inputs from ANI )

