Govt to foster equality in healthcare, make last mile delivery accessible: Mandaviya

New Delhi, Feb 20 The government is striving to foster equality in healthcare, and making the last mile delivery affordable and accessible, said Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday.

He was speaking at the inauguration of Vivekananda Cancer and Super Speciality Extension Hospital of Vivekanand Medical Foundation and Research Centre in Latur, Maharashtra.

“Under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, the government strives to foster equality in healthcare services, striving to make them affordable and accessible through multitude of healthcare initiatives ensuring last-mile delivery," Mandaviya said.

The Minister also stressed that India must strengthen its own health model aligned with Indian genetics, and focus on continental patterns of diseases relevant to its geography.

He emphasised that “we must reflect on our roots and traditional ways of living inherent in the lifestyle, food that was norm in those days, and therein we will find solutions to many of the health issues prevalent today.”

Reflecting on the increase in cancer and mental health patients over the last five years, the Union Minister further added “traditional system of living and food provide many medicinal insights and can play a pivotal role in mitigation of these alarming changes in health care scenarios.”

