Govt to introduce bill against fake fertilisers, pesticides in next Parliament session

New Delhi, Dec 21 Expressing concern over the sale of fake fertilisers, pesticides and other unauthorised bio-stimulants disguised under misleading tags, the government will introduce a bill against fake fertilisers and pesticides in the next Parliament session.

According to Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the government is taking comprehensive measures against such malpractices.

“A new bill will be introduced in the upcoming Parliament session to curb these issues. Strict laws will be enacted, and stringent actions will be taken against dishonest traders,” he said.

Addressing the ‘Chaudhary Charan Singh Kisan Samman Ceremony’ organised by the Kisan Trust at the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry here, Chouhan also discussed the recently passed ‘Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Employment and Livelihood Mission (Rural)’ — popularly known as ‘G Ram G Law’ — and said that the essence of this new law lies in the spirit of welfare for the poor.

He noted that under this law, guaranteed employment has been increased from 100 days to 125 days.

The minister mentioned that last year, an allocation of Rs 88,000 crore was made under MGNREGA, which was later raised to Rs 1 lakh crore, and further to Rs 1.11 lakh crore.

“Should such large allocations not be meaningfully utilised for rural development works?” he asked. He observed that the employment guarantee scheme could not achieve its true purpose merely through digging activities, which often gave scope for corruption.

The new law, Chouhan said, brings major reforms by ensuring not only guaranteed employment but also visible transformation in villages. Each village will prepare its own list of development works, which will then be implemented accordingly.

Employment generation and rural development will go hand in hand — construction of schools, drains, roads, culverts, and even farm roads will be undertaken under this scheme.

Chouhan said that the new law classifies panchayats according to their development and employment needs, and funds will be allocated on that basis. The law also considers labourers engaged in sowing, harvesting, and agricultural operations. A strong effort has been made to create a healthy balance between farmers and labourers.

The Minister further said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government is striving to achieve better outcomes.

He emphasised the importance of direct dialogue between scientists and farmers, promoting the ‘Lab-to-Land’ vision to bring research findings directly to the fields.

The government has decided that scientists will visit farms once a year for direct interaction and exchange of knowledge with farmers. He also urged researchers to align their studies with the actual needs of farmers.

