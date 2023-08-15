Govt to launch Vishwakarma scheme in next month for workers: PM Modi

On the occasion of 77th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hoisted the national flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi. PM Narendra Modi delivers his 10th consecutive Independence Day address today. PM Modi delivered his speech after hoisting the national flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort in Delhi.

PM Narendra Modi has announced that the government will launch the Vishwakarma Yojna'for workers (like goldsmith, barbers, washermen and others) worth Rs 15,000 Crore next month on Vishwakarma Jayanti. When we came to power in 2014, we were at the 10th position in the global economic system. Today, with the efforts of 140 Crore Indians, we have reached the fifth position, This did not happen just like that. The demon of corruption that had the country in its clutches we stopped leakages and created a strong economy, PM Modi said in his address on the 77th Independence Day.

The world has still not recovered from Corona. The war gave rise to another crisis. Today, the world is facing the crisis of inflation. Inflation has the entire global economy in its clutches. It is unfortunate that when we import goods of our necessity, we also import inflation. But, India made all efforts to control inflation. We can't be content just because our situation is better than the rest of the world. I have to take more steps to see that the burden of inflation goes further down on the citizens of my country. We will take those steps and my efforts will continue, he further said.

Around 1,800 people from various walks of life have been invited to the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort today. These special guests include over 400 Sarpanches of more than 660 vibrant villages; 250 from Farmer Producer Organisations scheme; 50 participants each of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme & Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana; 50 Shram Yogis (construction workers) of the Central Vista Project, including the New Parliament Building; 50 each Khadi workers, those involved in the construction of border roads, making of Amrit Sarovar and Har Ghar Jal Yojana as well as 50 each primary school teachers, nurses and fishermen.