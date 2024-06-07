Govt to make action plan on building 264-km river embankment to combat flood: Assam CM

Guwahati, June 7 The Assam government has decided to make an action plan for building a 264-km river embankment to combat annual floods in the state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday.

"We held our first Cabinet meeting since the Lok Sabha poll dates were announced. We have discussed in depth how to combat the annual flood situation in Assam that creates a lot of difficulties for the population every year," CM Sarma said.

According to the Chief Minister, there is no river embankment in the 264-km area in Assam which is largely responsible for the flood.

"Water from the Brahmaputra river and its tributaries enters the localities through the places where the embankments are missing. This is the primary reason behind Assam facing floods every year. The Water Resource Department was asked to come up with a detailed report on embankments and accordingly an action plan will be prepared," he said.

The Chief Minister also mentioned that in the next Cabinet meeting, Water Resource Department officials will submit an in-depth presentation on this matter and the next course of action will be decided.

