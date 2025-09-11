Govt to support development of indigenous treatment for pneumonia, AMR

New Delhi, Sep 11 The Technology Development Board (TDB), under the Department of Science and Technology, granted its support to a Hyderabad-based startup for the development of an indigenous treatment for pneumonia and antimicrobial resistance (AMR), the Ministry of Science and Technology said on Thursday.

The Indigenous Antibiotic Nebulization Suspension for Pneumonia (AONEUM-04), which represents a paradigm shift in antibiotic delivery and also targets AMR, will be developed by Aodh Lifesciences with the support of TDB. The technology is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and contributes to India’s aspiration of becoming a global leader in affordable healthcare technologies,

“Unlike conventional oral or intravenous therapies, AONEUM-04 enables direct, localised delivery of antibiotics through nebulisation, ensuring higher drug concentration at the site of infection in the lungs while reducing systemic side effects,” the Ministry said.

Further, its unique formulation combines sustained release, strong mucoadhesion, and biofilm disruption capabilities, thereby enhancing efficacy and reducing the likelihood of antibiotic resistance.

“This makes it particularly relevant for India, where pneumonia is a leading cause of child mortality and AMR is a fast-emerging healthcare crisis,” the Ministry said.

With a demonstrated ability to improve treatment compliance and affordability, the technology holds promise not only for India but also for global markets.

“This project represents a significant stride in addressing pneumonia and antimicrobial resistance, two pressing healthcare challenges in India and worldwide.

The innovation has successfully cleared pre-clinical trials and will undergo Phase III clinical trials before commercialisation.

“With TDB’s support, we are poised to advance AONEUM-04 through final clinical trials and bring a truly patient-centric antibiotic therapy to market. Our mission is to make effective, safe, and affordable treatments accessible to the masses while contributing to the global fight against antimicrobial resistance,” added the promoters of Aodh Lifesciences.

