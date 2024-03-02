Govt to take over private tankers to mitigate water crisis in B'luru: Shivakumar

Bengaluru, March 2 Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar on Saturday said that the government will take over private tankers to mitigate the water crisis in Bengaluru.

"There is a massive water shortage in Bengaluru. The officials of the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) are holding meetings regularly to address the issue," the Deputy Chief Minister told media persons.

He said that instructions have been passed to all the water tankers in Bengaluru to register before March 7 as water suppliers are fleecing customers. “We have called for a meeting on Monday 12 pm to discuss tackling the drinking water issue in Bengaluru. A grant of Rs 10 crore has been given to each assembly constituency to address drinking water issues,” Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar said.

IT city Bengaluru is facing a severe shortage of water already ahead of the summer season. There is no sufficient water storage at water reservoirs in the Cauvery Catchment Area from where the water supply is made to Bengaluru.

Thousands of borewells have dried up across Bengaluru adding to the pressure on the Bengaluru civic agency. The water tanker mafia has again reared its ugly head and there are complaints about exorbitant prices charged by them.

The matter had also come up for discussion in the recently concluded budget session.

