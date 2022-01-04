Govt Tool Room Training Centre to cost Rs 50 crore: Karnataka CM Bommai

A Government Tool Room and Training Centre (GTTC) would be established at a cost of Rs 50 crore in Magadi taluk of Ramanagar district, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

Speaking to media persons after launching a slew of development works at Chikkakalya village in Magadi he said, GTTC is an Indo-Danish project. The proposed GTTC centre would have the most advanced training machinery and equipment. Students would be provided technical training to suit the industrial needs. As the district is set to get many industries and an industrial cluster, setting up a GTTC would have a significant complementary role. It would enable the youth to get not only top-notch technical training, but it would also aid in their personality development as well, Bommai said.

Reacting to demands of irrigation works for the region, Bommai said, the region needs preparations in water resources. it is possible to provide water from Markeandeya, Hemavathi and Kanva dam by preparing a comprehensive project report. A decision in this regard would be taken after discussing it with the authorities concerned.

Replying to DK Shivakumar's reaction to the spat that happened at the programme in Ramnagar, Bommai said, "Unveiling of Dr B R Ambedkar and Nada Prabhu Kempe Gowda's statues was a pre-scheduled programme. Many meetings have been held about it. Media itself is witness as to who triggered the argument. RSS and BJP have nothing to do with this incident. It is a very unfortunate incident. The concerned people should introspect about it."

Referring to Padayatra of Congress leaders for the Mekedatu project, Bommai said, it is a politically motivated programme. "Siddaramaiah has accused that Tamil Nadu BJP leaders are being arraigned against it. Will the Congress leaders of Tamil Nadu support the Padayatra?" Bommai said.

"We need to work unitedly for the cause of Karnataka's language, land and water. DPR has been prepared for the Mekedatu project. It is before the Central Water Commission. The state government has taken the project seriously. Efforts are on to realise it," Bommai said.

A meeting would be held on Tuesday to discuss the Covid situation and take appropriate decisions to tackle the pandemic, he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

