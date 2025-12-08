Govt was protecting IndiGo instead of regulating it, say Oppn leaders amid flight disruptions

New Delhi, Dec 8 As widespread delays and cancellations cripple IndiGo’s operations across major airports, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Centre, alleging that the government was protecting the airline instead of regulating it.

Her remarks come at a time when thousands of passengers are stranded across the country due to severe network disruptions.

Chaturvedi said, “Who will explain the reasons? The people who never gave you any reason will now try to explain why the norms were not being followed. While other airlines complied, why was IndiGo given exemption? The entire government seems to be in IndiGo’s pocket and it has been proven that as soon as flights stopped taking off or were canceled, they violated the existing norms and regulations. I believe this has been going on for a long time. Why did the Civil Aviation Ministry allow them to continue their arbitrary actions? Why were the DGCA officials not held accountable? Now, only a show cause notice is being issued…”

Echoing the criticism, Trinamool MP Kirti Azad launched an even sharper attack on the airline, saying, “IndiGo is a thief airline. They charge passengers for seats, food, water, and soon they may even charge for using the toilet. Two years ago, it was known that pilots need rest for passenger safety; if a pilot doesn’t get the mandated 48-hour rest, accidents can happen. But IndiGo ignored this law because it has become a money-making machine.”

“The government and DGCA should answer why this negligence was allowed. IndiGo, with a 64 per cent market share, operates with impunity, while other airlines like Tata are careful due to grounded planes. IndiGo should be fined crores immediately. Despite ticket caps of Rs 15,000, they are charging Rs 50,000–60,000. The airline has no fear of the government, and the government is acting like a business promoter instead of a regulator,” she added.

Congress MP Jebi Mather also expressed concern, calling the situation a nationwide distress: “The IndiGo issue is such a disaster; passengers across the country are finding it very difficult. This situation should be resolved as soon as possible…”

IndiGo, India’s largest carrier with over 60 per cent market share, has been facing major operational breakdowns due to crew shortages, flight duty time violations, and alleged over-scheduling despite staff fatigue concerns.

The disruptions have led to mass cancellations and sky-high spot fares on several routes. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a show-cause notice to the airline, but Opposition leaders argue that regulatory action has been too little, too late.

