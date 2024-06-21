Govt will find solution to Manipur crisis in 2-3 months, says CM Biren Singh

Imphal, June 21 Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said on Friday that a solution to the ethnic crisis in the state will be found soon.

Stating that some solutions to the Manipur ethnic crisis would be found in the next 2-3 months, Singh, who also holds the home portfolio, said the security forces deputed for Lok Sabha election duty in different states have returned to Manipur and they are being deployed in the sensitive and vulnerable areas of the state.

“Incidents of violence have reduced significantly during the past several months in most parts of the state, except some sporadic incidents of violence being reported from a few places,” the Chief Minister told the media.

He also claimed that out of the last 14 months, violent incidents took place in the first seven months, while such incidents largely reduced in the subsequent months barring in a few pockets of the state.

“Schools, offices, and business establishments are functioning normally in most parts of Manipur. While few incidents of violence have been reported from some areas, I hope with the return of the central forces, such incidents would be prevented to a large extent,” the Chief Minister said.

Singh also said that after becoming the Prime Minister for the third time, PM Narendra Modi has given top priority to Manipur as he is making all efforts to bring peace to the state.

Recently, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a high-level meeting with the top officials to discuss the Manipur issue in detail, he said.

“Both the Prime Minister and the Home Minister are always closely monitoring the developments in Manipur. They are sincerely trying to resolve the ethnic issues in the state,” Singh said.

At the meeting held on June 17, Amit Shah directed the officials for strategic deployment of central forces to restore peace and tranquillity in Manipur and to ensure that no further incident of violence takes place in the northeastern state.

He also indicated holding talks with both Meitei and Kuki-Zomi leaders and civil society groups in the next few months to resolve the ethnic crisis in Manipur.

Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey also called on President Droupadi Murmu and met Home Minister Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier this week, and apprised them about the hardships being faced by the displaced people sheltered in various relief camps across Manipur.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor