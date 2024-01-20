Govt will give fitting replies to militants, asserts Manipur Minister

Imphal, Jan 20 In the wake of the intensified onslaught on state police commandos and civilians alike by suspected militants in restive Manipur, Education Minister Basanta Kumar Singh on Saturday said that the government is all prepared to give a fitting reply to the militants.

The militants, in their stepped-up attacks in the last couple of days, killed at least seven persons, including two Manipur Police commandos, four villagers and a village defence volunteer.

Talking to the media, the minister, who also holds the Law and Legislative affairs portfolio, said: "As known worldwide, attacking civilians is an act of terrorism

"Fighting among combatants is another thing. From our government’s side and the armed forces’ side, a fitting reply will be given to these terrorists."

On the other hand, a local group, claiming that the central force personnel deployed at Bishnupur district’s Ningthoukhong area are in the know of Thursday’s killing of 4 civilians there, demanded the government to replace them with state police within 24 hours.

Suspected militants barged into Ningthoukhong Kha Khunou village and killed the four - Thiyam Somen, 54, Oinam Bamoijao, 61, his son Oinam Manitomba, 35, and Ningthoujam Nabadwip, 38.

The victim’ bodies are currently being kept at the mortuary of Regional Institute of Medical Sciences and hospital in Imphal for the autopsy.

Leaders of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) said that they would not claim the bodies of the victims for performing last rites if the central force personnel are not removed from Ningthoukhong.

JAC convenor R.K. Tombisana warned of launching agitations if the central force personnel fail to hand over the culprits within the stipulated period to the state government.

Meanwhile, two persons from Ningthoukhong, who were rumored to be missing since Friday morning, were found safely at a nearby paddy field in the afternoon.

