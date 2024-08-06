Govt will introduce volunteer system in rural parts of MP: CM

Bhopal, Aug 6 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday said that the government is planning to introduce a volunteer system in rural parts of the state to keep an eye on the functioning of the gram panchayats and to ensure implementation of the beneficiary schemes.

The initiative would be the first of its kind in Madhya Pradesh when a government will appoint volunteers, who would be party workers.

The Chief Minister said that these volunteers would inspect the crop damage and provide information to the government for compensation, instead of a government employee.

At present, a Patwari is responsible for assessing the damage to the crops during the rain and other natural calamities.

Chief Minister said that this system (volunteer) will end the monopoly of panchayat secretaries and patwaris. The volunteers will also be responsible for preparing a list of beneficiaries of the government schemes in their respective villages.

However, more clarity is yet to come from the government about the proposal. For instance, what will be the criteria of selection of volunteers, and whether they will be given monthly salary or not?

Sources told IANS that the government began working on the concept of deployment of volunteers around three months back.

With this system, the BJP will try to strengthen its position in rural parts of the state, as most of the volunteers will be the party workers.

