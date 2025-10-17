Govt working to make MP a tourist destination: Tourism Board

Bhopal, Oct 17 Managing Director of Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB), Sheo Shekhar Shukla, on Friday said the government is working to make the state's rich heritage, wildlife, spirituality, and forest listed among the leading international destinations.

Shukla made this statement on the concluding session of the two-day travel trade show, ITB Asia 2025, held at Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Singapore, on Friday. He stated that ITB Asia gave a vital global platform to showcase Madhya Pradesh’s tourism potential and diversity.

"Our goal is to establish Madhya Pradesh as a leading international destination where heritage, wildlife, spirituality, and sustainable tourism converge to offer truly unforgettable experiences to travellers," said Shukla.

Shukla, who led the MPTP's delegation for the event in Singapore, also held a series of significant meetings with various delegates to explore opportunities to promote Madhya Pradesh Tourism across the world.

Madhya Pradesh delegation also conducted B2B meetings with international tour operators, buyers, and key representatives of the global travel industry. These meetings aim to promote inbound tourism and explore new avenues of collaboration.

The meeting specifically emphasised providing hospitality training to rural homestay operators and broadly promoting Madhya Pradesh’s innovations. Shukla expressed interest in collaborating with Airbnb to organise specialised training workshops in the state to enhance the skills and capacities of rural homestay owners.

"Discussions were focused on Madhya Pradesh’s major tourism segments—including wildlife sanctuaries, cultural heritage, adventure tourism, and film and wedding tourism—further strengthening the state’s identity as the “Heart of Incredible India," Shukla said in a statement.

ITB Asia brings together leading professionals from the MICE, corporate, and travel technology sectors, along with international exhibitors and buyers. The event serves as a global platform for business discussions, networking, and strategic partnerships.

"This participation marks a significant step toward strengthening partnerships and positioning Madhya Pradesh on the global tourism map as a cultural, natural, and adventure destination," Shukla, who is also serving as Additional Chief Secretary, Tourism, Culture, Home, and Religious Trusts & Endowments in Madhya Pradesh, said.

