Govt’s commitment ensuring farmers get due respect and support: Tripura Minister

Agartala, Dec 4 Tripura Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath on Thursday said that the Central and state governments’ unwavering commitment to improving the lives of farmers has ensured that cultivators are finally receiving the respect they deserve.

The Minister, while addressing a Workshop and Input Distribution Programme on Plant Variety Protection and Farmers' Rights (PPV & FR Act) at a Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) at Salema in Dhalai district, said that after Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power, farmers are getting due respect.

“Even if I wish, it is not possible to get certificates; there are so many farmers who know better than scientists. PM Modi said scientists must go from lab to land, help farmers first, and then conduct research. Farmers are now receiving due respect. Farmers are annadata. PM Modi has said farmers are the real gods. We must serve the farmers,” said the Agriculture Minister.

He said that the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers' Rights Act (PPV&FRA), 2001, is an important Indian law that protects new plant varieties while also recognising the traditional rights of farmers.

The main objective of this law is to encourage the development of improved varieties, protect the rights of farmers, and preserve agricultural diversity, Nath said.

He said that the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers' Rights Authority (PPV&FRA Authority) is an autonomous body under the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare of India.

According to the Minister, the main purpose of the Act is that crop varieties will be registered in the name of the farmer, and the farmer will have all rights over that crop variety.

It aims to provide protection for seeds of innovative and improved crops, recognise the role of farmers in conserving traditional seed varieties, ensure farmers’ access to quality seeds, encourage research and exploration, and establish a system for the registration and legal protection of crop seeds.

He said that earlier, no farmer was seen getting a place on the stage.

The Minister informed that PM Modi has directed the government to work and provide all kinds of assistance to farmers so that they can benefit. India has a population of 145 crore, and 20 crore are farmers and in Tripura, the population is 42.22 lakh, and there are 4.72 lakh farmers who are providing food, the Agriculture Minister said.

He said: “Now, who is god? PM Modi always stresses the development of farmers, women, youth, and the poor, and only then can we make Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat. In our state, farmers are getting rights over their products. Agriculture has played a key role in the state’s economic growth. Now the per-capita income is increasing in Tripura, and this has been possible after our government came.”

During the event, MLAs Swapna Das Pal, Manoj Kanti Deb, Chittaranjan Debbarma, Smabhu Lal Chakma and others were present.

