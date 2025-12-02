Govt’s commitment to inclusivity and self-reliance fostering disability rights in India

New Delhi, Dec 2 Emphasis on inclusivity and self-reliance for everyone is driving a strong movement for disability rights in India, said the government on Tuesday.

According to the Census 2011, there are 2.68 crore persons with disabilities in India, which constitutes 2.21 percent of the total population. Out of these, approximately 1.50 crore are male, and 1.18 crore are female.

The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, defined "person with disability" as someone who has a long-term physical, mental, intellectual, or sensory impairment which, in interaction with barriers, hinders their full and effective participation in society equally with others.

“In India, where diversity thrives as the cornerstone of national identity, a strong movement for disability rights is growing, driven by the government’s commitment towards true inclusivity and self-reliance for everyone,” the government said in an official statement.

“Backed by forward-thinking policies and dynamic programmes, the government ensures that no one is deprived on account of their disability and creates pathways to opportunity and active societal involvement for every individual,” it added.

The government has adopted a wide range of initiatives and schemes to ensure accessibility and inclusion for persons with disabilities, including Sugamya Bharat App, Assistance to Disabled Persons for Purchase/Fitting of Aids/Appliances (ADIP) scheme, Deendayal Divyangjan Rehabilitation Scheme (DDRS), National Divyangjan Finance and Development Corporation (NDFDC), Unique ID for Persons with Disabilities (UDID), and PM-DAKSH-DEPwD Portal.

Further, the government is also leveraging technology to build a barrier-free digital and learning ecosystem, such as the Indian Sign Language (ISL) Digital Repository (3,189 e-content videos), and Channel 31 for ISL Training.

Flagship events like the Divya Kala Mela have also provided market linkages to Divyang artisans and entrepreneurs nationwide, showcasing the “Vocal for Local” spirit.

“The evolution of disability affairs in India reflects a growing recognition of the rights and potential of persons with disabilities. The establishment of dedicated departments and initiatives exemplifies a commitment to fostering inclusivity, creativity, and resilience within the community,” the statement said.

