‘Govt's first duty is to be accountable to its people’: Trinamool demands Parliament session on Op Sindoor

Kolkata, May 27 Trinamool Congress, on Tuesday, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding a special session of the Parliament to discuss the Operation Sindoor, asserting that the first duty of any government is to be accountable to its own people.

“We welcome the Centre’s outreach in taking India’s stand against terrorism to the global stage. But the first duty of any government is to be accountable to its own people. To that end, our Parliamentary Party convened at the Central Hall and has written to PM @narendramodi demanding a special session of Parliament,” said Trinamool.

Earlier this month, the West Bengal Chief Minister also issued a similar statement raising the demand for a special session of the Parliament after the return of the members of the multi-party delegations who are currently visiting various world capitals to clear India’s stand on the recent conflict with Pakistan amid Operation Sindoor.

The Chief Minister reiterated the stand of her party to strongly back any decision taken by the Union government in the interest of national security.

However, immediately after the Chief Minister issued the statement, West Bengal Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari demanded a special session of the state assembly on the communal violence and riot-like situation in the minority-dominated Murshidabad.

“Why don’t you convene a special session of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly to discuss and address the horrific anti-Hindu communal violence in Murshidabad district?” said Adhikari.

On Monday, West Bengal Speaker Biman Bandopadhya announced that a motion for discussion on Operation Sindoor will be placed on the floor of the Assembly during the monsoon session of the house starting from June 9.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor