Gowda encounter within law, Maoism should be uprooted, says Karnataka Minister Hebbalkar

Udupi, (Karnataka) Nov 30 Days after a top wanted ultra Vikram Gowda was gunned down in an encounter in Karnataka's Udupi district, state Women and Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar on Saturday called for "Naxalism" (Maoism) should be uprooted completely.

Addressing reporters in Udupi, Hebbalkar, who is also the district in charge, said that it has been the policy of the Central and state governments to eradicate Maoism.

Amid discussions in favour and in opposition of encounters carried out by security forces, the minister said that in the recent encounter with Gowda, police had taken action within the framework of law.

"It is the decision of the government to contain and tame Naxalism. The encounter had taken place during the combing operation. Maoist Vikram Gowda possessed weapons and he had fired on the security forces. If the police would not have fired on him, security personnel would have lost their lives," she said.

The government has carried out its duties within the legal framework, Hebbalkar maintained.

"We are ready to issue clarification to those who are still suspicious. There is a demand for a judicial probe. It is the discretion of the government, whether to hand over the case of the encounter of Vikram Gowda to a judicial probe," she said, adding that she will discuss the issue with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister G. Parameshwara.

Karnataka Police had killed one of the most wanted Maoist leaders of south India, Vikram Gowda, in an encounter in the Kabbinale forest region in Udupi district on November 18. Police forces had been keeping a vigil on Gowda, collected credible inputs about his movement, and finally launched the operation. He was being hunted for the last 20 years and though police spotted him several times and launched operations, he had always escaped.

However, his three associates, who were with him managed to escape and security forces are continuing combing operations in the region.

Home Minister Parameshwara had noted that the state government in its attempt had brought many Maoists to the mainstream in the Pavagada region of Tumakuru district earlier through dialogue.

"These mainstreaming attempts are continuing currently as well. The state government will allow Naxals who want to surrender their weapons to lead normal lives. This process will go on. However, these incidents will occur naturally, when they try to flee the police in the forest region," he had said after the Gowda encounter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor