Goyal holds talks in Brussels on key issues in India-EU free trade pact

New Delhi, Jan 9 Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal held high-level talks with the EU Trade and Economic Security Commissioner, Maros Sefcovic, in Brussels on Friday as part of the efforts to secure a mutually beneficial India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

"During this dialogue, we deliberated across key areas of the proposed agreement. We reaffirmed our commitment to a rules-based trading framework and a modern economic partnership that safeguards the interests of farmers and MSMEs while integrating Indian industries into global supply chains," Goyal said in a post on X.

India is pushing for zero-duty access for its labour-intensive sectors, such as textiles, leather, apparel, gems and jewellery, and handicrafts.

The Indian minister’s visit to Brussels underscores the intensifying diplomatic and technical engagements between India and the EU.

The primary objective of these interactions is to provide strategic guidance to the negotiating teams, resolve pending issues, and expedite the conclusion of a balanced and ambitious agreement.

The Ministerial engagement follows a week of intensive deliberations in Brussels, building upon the groundwork laid during high-level discussions held earlier this week between India's Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal and the Director-General for Trade of the European Commission, Sabine Weyand.

The talks come at a historic juncture for India-EU economic relations. The negotiations were ambitiously re-launched in June 2022 after a hiatus of over nine years, reflecting a renewed mutual commitment to deepen economic integration. Since the resumption, the two sides have held 14 rounds of intense negotiations and several high-level dialogues at the ministerial level, with the latest interaction in December 2025, according to an official statement.

Both India and the EU have expressed strong political resolve to deliver a comprehensive deal. The upcoming talks are expected to reaffirm the commitment of both sides to a rules-based trading framework and a modern economic partnership that safeguards the interests of farmers and MSMEs while integrating Indian industries into global supply chains, it said.

The European Union is currently India’s largest trading partner and a key investor, with bilateral trade in goods significantly bolstered in the 2024-25 financial year. This agreement is envisioned not just as a trade deal, but as a comprehensive partnership that addresses modern economic realities, the statement added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor