Goyal to visit Israel for high-level trade talks, proposed FTA review on agenda

New Delhi, Nov 19 Underscoring the growing strategic and economic engagement between India and Israel, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is slated to visit Israel from November 20-22, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Goyal will be accompanied by a 60-member business delegation, facilitated by CII, FICCI, Assocham and Startup India, on the invitation of Minister of Economy and Industry of Israel, Nir Barkat, according to a ministry statement.

Goyal will hold high-level bilateral meetings with senior Israeli leadership. Apart from Barkat, he is also expected to meet a few other ministers.

Discussions are expected to focus on strengthening trade and investment ties, advancing cooperation in key sectors such as agriculture, water, defence, emerging technologies, life sciences, infrastructure, advanced manufacturing and exploring opportunities for enhanced collaboration between businesses of both countries including startups.

“Progress on the proposed India-Israel Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is also expected to be reviewed,” according to the statement.

The minister will participate in the India–Israel Business Forum, involving leading business associations and industry representatives from both sides.

The Forum will include opening and closing plenary sessions, technical discussions, and structured B2B engagements aimed at expanding commercial partnerships, promoting investments, and identifying avenues for joint ventures in priority sectors.

In addition, the fourth edition of the high-level CEOs Forum would also be held with prominent CEOs from both sides.

Goyal is also slated to meet senior leaders from major Israeli companies in fields such as agriculture, desalination and waste water treatment, cyber security, smart mobility, infrastructure among others, and interact with prominent Israeli investors.

In addition to official engagements in Tel Aviv, the programme includes visits to key institutions and innovation hubs offering insights into Israel’s cutting-edge technological ecosystem.

“The visit underscores the growing strategic and economic engagement between India and Israel and reflects the shared commitment of both countries to deepen bilateral cooperation across trade, technology, innovation and investment,” the statement added.

