Gr. Noida: Woman battling for life after being hit by speeding car on New Year's eve

Greater Noida, Jan 3 A 21-year-old woman is battling for her life at a hospital here after a speeding car hit her and two of her friends on New Year's eve.

The incident took place hours before the New Year shocker in the national capital, wherein a 20-year-old woman died a painful death after being dragged by a car for about 12 kn on the outskirts of Delhi in the early hours of Sunday.

The three young women are all final year B. Tech students at GNIT College in Greater Noida. While two of them who suffered minor injuries have been discharged from the hospital on Tuesday, the condition of Sweety (21) is stated to be serious.

Sweety, who is in ICU, has been put on a ventilator and is said to be in a state of coma. She received critical injuries on her legs and head following the accident which happened at around 9 p.m. on December 31.

Meanwhile, Sweety's classmates claimed that the cops harassed them for two days, alleging that neither did the police file any case, nor did they make any attempt to trace the car.

According to sources, a case has now been registered and investigation has been taken up.

Several police teams have been formed and efforts are underway to collect CCTV footages from the sites close to the accident spot.

