Grand conclave of priests of 51 Shaktipeeths, 12 Jyotirlingas in Varanasi today

New Delhi, Nov 30 An extraordinary event is set to take place in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Saturday, bringing together priests of sacred shrines from across India and abroad.

The grand conclave will unite representatives of 51 Shaktipeeths and the 12 Jyotirlingas, along with saints and spiritual leaders from Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, and various Indian states.

Scheduled for Saturday and Sunday (December 1), the event aims to foster collaboration and address key challenges facing these revered spiritual centres.

Organised by the Centre for Sanatan Research and Trident Seva Samiti Trust, the conclave will be held at the Rudraksha Convention Centre.

Raman Tripathi, President of the Center for Sanatan Research, highlighted that over 400 saints, mahants, and shrine custodians are expected to participate in the conclave. So far, more than 700 registrations have been confirmed, with over 2,000 still pending for the participation.

The event began on Friday with a ceremonial Kalash Yatra from Chittaranjan Park to Kashi Vishwanath Dham. The formal inauguration of the conclave on Saturday will feature Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak as the chief guest. The concluding ceremony on December 1 is expected to be graced by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The program will commence with a 'mangalacharan' performed by 101 Brahmins, accompanied by the sound of drums and conches symbolising the essence of Sanatan Dharma.

Raman Tripathi emphasised that the primary goal of this gathering is to promote the values, traditions, and teachings of Sanatan Dharma through collaborative and constructive efforts.

Discussions will focus on challenges such as encroachment on holy sites, threats to religious freedom, the need for better funding, corruption, safety, and the preservation of the sanctity of temples.

The conclave will also deliberate on the restoration of dilapidated temples, improving the management of offerings, and channelling resources toward education, healthcare, and community welfare.

Furthermore, efforts will be made to resolve the lack of coordination among Shaktipeeths and Jyotirlingas, strengthening their collective impact on Sanatan Dharma’s global presence.

