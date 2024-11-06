Grand design to defeat me, end my career: NCP’s Dhananjay Munde

Beed, Nov 6 NCP minister Dhananjay Munde, who is seeking re-election from his home turf Parali constituency in Beed district, on Wednesday without directly naming the Sharad Pawar-led NCP, alleged that a grand design had been prepared for his defeat in the Maharashtra Assembly elections slated for November 20 and thereby end his political career.

Munde, who is a close confidant of NCP National President Ajit Pawar, faces a tough challenge from NCP(SP) candidate Rajesaheb Deshmukh.

The fight between the two is also being painted as a tussle between a representative of the Vanjari community and a member of the Maratha community.

“A master plan or a grand design is in place for my defeat and end my political career because I may become a roadblock in their politics,” alleged Munde who left Sharad Pawar and joined hands with Ajit Pawar after he staged a rebellion in June 2023.

Munde levelled this allegation during his meeting with the traders without directly naming anyone.

“A strategy similar to what was implemented to defeat Pankaja Munde (Dhananjay Munde’s cousin and BJP nominee) during the Lok Sabha elections,” Munde said.

He was referring to how Pankaja Munde, who also hails from the Vanjari community, faced defeat following the mobilisation of Maratha voters amid the pro-Maratha reservation protests by activist Manoj Jarange-Patil.

Pankaja Munde was defeated by NCP(SP) candidate Bajrang Sonawane who comes from the Maratha community.

During his emotional speech, Dhananjay Munde professed, “I really don't understand sometimes who is scared of someone like me, who is born in a family from a modest background. Why then a strategy is being devised to defeat me and to end my political career? They defeated Pankaja in the General Elections, now it is my turn. Why are they afraid of me?”

He further claimed, “They may be scared because of the trust and confidence people have placed in me.”

“Those who are resolved to finish me politically, may destroy my name but the power behind my name is yours,” he told the participants at the meeting.

“They will have to finish the leadership of the son of the soil. I have never thought about caste and religion in my life. For me, politics starts from the day the code of conduct comes into effect. My politics ends on the day voting is finished. Thereafter, anyone can approach me for their work,” he said.

Munde’s statement is important as the NCP(SP) is leaving no stone unturned for the party nominee Rajesaheb Deshmukh’s victory.

This is despite Dhananjay Munde enjoying the twin advantages of support from cousin Pankaja Munde and the BJP.

Even though pro-Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil has not fielded his candidates in the elections but he has said that the Maratha community will decide on its own whom to elect.

He further clarified that he has no affiliation to or support for any candidate or political party.

It must be mentioned here that Dhananjay Munde had criticised Sharad Pawar saying, “Those I respect the most are criticising me. Sharad Pawar had held talks in the past with the BJP to join hands with it insisting that it should keep aside its traditional ally Shiv Sena.”

Thereafter, Sharad Pawar lashed out at Munde saying that if he opens his mouth it would become difficult for Dhananjay to move in public life.

Pawar senior claimed that despite opposition from within the party he had made Dhananjay Munde the Leader of Opposition of the state council.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor