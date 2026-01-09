Grand legacy of Somnath Dham has been awakening consciousness of people for centuries: PM Modi

New Delhi, Jan 9 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday highlighted the spiritual, cultural, and civilisational significance of Somnath Dham, describing it as a timeless source of faith, courage, and self-respect for generations of Indians.

Ahead of his scheduled visit to the historic Somnath Temple on January 11, the Prime Minister shared a reflective message on the social media platform X, underscoring the enduring legacy of the sacred site.

In his post, PM Modi emphasised that Somnath Dham has played a vital role in awakening the collective consciousness of people for centuries, serving as a symbol of unwavering faith and inner strength.

“The grand legacy of the sacred and pure Somnath Dham has been awakening the consciousness of people for centuries. The divine energy emanating from here will continue to illuminate the lamp of faith, courage, and self-respect for ages to come,” the Prime Minister wrote.

PM Modi also shared a Sanskrit shloka reflecting the spiritual essence of Somnath and its association with Lord Shiva. The verse highlights Somnath as a sacred and supremely powerful region where spiritual perfection and liberation are attained.

“Lord Shiva, in his form as Adinath, for the welfare of all beings, manifested this sacred and supremely powerful region (Prabhas Khanda) through his eternal principle. Bathed in divine radiance, this holy place is where humans attain spiritual perfection, virtue, and liberation moksha,” the verse means (loosely translated from Sanskrit).

Earlier on Thursday, ahead of his scheduled visit to Somnath on January 11 to participate in the Somnath Swabhiman Parv celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared memories from his earlier visits to the Somnath Temple, highlighting the resilience of faith despite repeated historical attacks on the shrine.

In a post on the social media platform 'X', the Prime Minister said that the assault on the Somnath Temple in January 1026, followed by several subsequent attacks, failed to weaken the spiritual resolve of the people. "The Somnath Swabhiman Parv is commencing auspiciously from today. A thousand years ago, in January 1026, the Somnath Temple endured the first attack in its history. The attack of the year 1026 and the numerous assaults that followed thereafter could not shake our eternal faith. On the contrary, these strengthened the sentiment of India's cultural unity, and the Somnath Temple was repeatedly revived and rebuilt. I am sharing some pictures from my previous visits to Somnath. If you have also been to Somnath, please do share your pictures with #SomnathSwabhimanParv," PM Modi wrote.

The Somnath Swabhiman Parv is being organised to mark 1,000 years since the first major attack on the Somnath Temple in 1026, and celebrates the enduring spirit of the sacred shrine and India's cultural resilience, as the temple was rebuilt repeatedly after multiple destructions by invaders over the centuries.

