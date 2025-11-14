Grand victory for NDA, Bihar rejects jungle raj: BJP on early trends

New Delhi, Nov 14 As counting for the Bihar Assembly polls continues and early trends show the NDA in the lead, the BJP on Friday said the results are expected to be favourable and indicate a grand victory for the alliance. The party further stated that the Congress will be wiped out from the state, and the people of Bihar have completely rejected ‘jungle raj.'

Speaking to IANS, BJP national spokesperson Tuhin Sinha said, “The results are expected to be favourable, pointing towards a grand victory for the NDA.

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal said, “It is absolutely certain that the Congress will be wiped out; there is no doubt about it. Congress engages in negative politics, and there is no place for such politics in the country. The BJP will emerge as the largest party, and the NDA will form the government.”

BJP leader Prem Shukla added, “These are only the initial trends, and even in the final results, the NDA is certain to receive a massive mandate. After this overwhelming support, the NDA government will once again be formed in Bihar. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the people of Bihar had already decided to give a resounding mandate to the NDA.”

Meanwhile, the early trends show the ruling NDA taking a considerable lead over the Mahagathbandhan.

The counting of votes for all 243 constituencies in the Bihar Assembly election is underway amid elaborate, multi-tier security arrangements. The counting began at 8 a.m. with the processing of postal ballots, followed by the counting of votes from Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) at 8.30 a.m.

According to the Election Commission of India's (ECI's) early trends at 9 a.m., the BJP is leading in Aurai, Sahebganj, Baruraj, Digha and Rajnagar Assembly seats.

RJD was seen leading in two seats -- Baniapur and Danapur.

Candidates across the political spectrum exuded confidence in winning the elections.

The NDA said that people of Bihar have shown trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantees and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's work for developing the state. Meanwhile, Mahagathbandhan's RJD, while exuding confidence, said that Bihar has "vote for change" this time and Tejashwi Yadav will form a government.

Speaking to IANS, Minister Ashok Chaudhary says, "Some people have voted to reject 'Jungle Raj 2' and to bring Nitish Kumar back. We will get a clear majority."

Tejashwi, however, while speaking to IANS, said, "Change will happen, a government will be formed," as counting progressed, reflecting his confidence in the electoral outcome and mandate.

Meanwhile, the counting is being overseen by 243 Returning Officers and 243 Counting Observers appointed by the Election Commission. More than 18,000 counting agents appointed by the candidates are also present to observe the process.

Only individuals with valid passes are allowed entry into the counting centres, and the use of mobile phones is strictly prohibited inside the counting halls.

Over 70 crore voters have cast their votes to determine the fates of the Mahagathbandhan and the ruling NDA in Bihar.

The Bihar Assembly election was conducted in two phases on November 6 and 11.

In the current Legislative Assembly, the NDA holds 131 seats, including BJP's 80, JD(U)'s 45, HAM(S)'s 4, and two independents, while the Opposition has 111 seats -- RJD with 77, Congress with 19, CPI(ML) 11, CPI(M) 2, and CPI 2.

