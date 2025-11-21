Grand welcome for Union Minister Pradhan after NDA’s big win in Bihar

Bhubaneswar, Nov 21 Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said the people have rejected the divisive and negative politics of the Congress party and its allies in the just-concluded Assembly polls in Bihar.

The leaders and supporters of the BJP accorded a grand welcome to Pradhan, who was the election incharge of the party for the Bihar Assembly polls, upon his arrival at the Bhubaneswar Airport on Friday over the party’s landslide win in the polls.

Speaking to media persons, the union minister said NDA’s victory in the Bihar polls is a testament to the foresight of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Nitish Kumar. He extended heartfelt gratitude to the people of Bihar for reaffirming their faith in PM Modi’s foresight and leadership of CM Nitish Kumar.

Pradhan further stated that PM Modi has envisaged the vision of Purvodaya or the development of Eastern states of the country.

India’s development cannot be envisioned without the development of its eastern states. “After remaining in power for 20 years, the NDA once again getting the opportunity to serve Bihar is a strong endorsement of Prime Minister Modi’s leadership.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the NDA have managed to win the trust of the people by implementing a welfare-oriented governance system. The people have rejected the politics of division and negativity practiced by the Congress party,” said the union minister.

He also thanked the people of Nuapada Assembly constituency for voting in favour of BJP candidate Jay Dholakia who won the election by a huge margin.

The Union Minister greeted Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and state president Manmohan Samal over the resounding victory of the party in the Nuapada bypolls.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Agasti Behera said that the grand welcome accorded to Dharmendra Pradhan at the Bhubaneswar airport reflects the massive support of the people of Odisha for him. He added that Pradhan’s crucial role in the BJP’s victory in the Bihar elections has further strengthened his popularity.

