Granddaughter of Mahatma Gandhi inaugurates 'Modi Story'

New Delhi, March 26 Sumitra Gandhi Kulkarni, granddaughter of Mahatma Gandhi, on Saturday announced the launch of 'Modi Story', a volunteer-driven initiative to bring together inspiring moments from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life.

"A young man used to come and stay with us. We were good friends and that continues even today," Gandhi-Kulkarni said in the trailer promoting the website launched on various social media platforms.

It also has small, edited testimonies by spiritual guru and social worker, Swami Avadeshanand Giri; classical dancer, Sonal Mansingh; Olympian Neeraj Chopra and badminton star Pullela Gopichand.

One of the testimonies was from veteran Kishorilal Agrawal from Gujarat who narrated how he remembers Modi coming in a turbaned avatar, akin to a Sikh, during emergency days.

According to the Modi Story, "The making of New India is the story of common Ind coming together, aspiring for greatness, in the spirit of 'we the people'."

"At the root of it, igniting action and aspirations, is Narendra Modi," it said, adding, "There are many people, from far and near, who have caught a glimpse into Modi's life, his intent, integrity and intensity. They came away inspired, keen to infuse the same 'can do' spirit in everyone. 'Modi Story' is about such voices. It is about all of us collectively and individually."

It has also appealed to common people to send in their unique interactions with Modi.

