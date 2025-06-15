GRAP's Stage 1 withdrawn from Delhi-NCR as AQI improves to 'moderate'

New Delhi, June 15 Delhiites breathed cleaner air after showers on early Sunday with the Air Quality Index (AQI) touching 140, prompting the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) Sub-Committee on Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to revoke actions under Stage-I.

“Today, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) of the day clocked 140 as per the daily AQI Bulletin provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB),” said Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in a statement.

While comprehensively reviewing the overall air quality parameters in the region and other aspects, the Sub-Committee said, “AQI of Delhi has shown consistent improvement due to favourable meteorological conditions and the AQI of Delhi has been recorded as 140 for June 15 (in ‘Moderate’ category). Further, the forecast by IMD/IITM also predicts AQI to mainly remain in ‘Moderate’ category in coming days.”

“Therefore, keeping in view this trend of improvement in the AQI of Delhi and also the forecasts by IMD/ IITM predicting the average air quality of Delhi to stay in ‘Moderate’ category in the coming days (for which forecast is available), the CAQM Sub-Committee on GRAP unanimously decided to revoke Stage-I of the extant schedule of GRAP in the entire NCR, with immediate effect,” the statement said.

It was also stressed that all the agencies of the state governments/GNCTD in the NCR, need to ensure that all statutory directions, advisories and orders issued by the Commission are followed and implemented in right earnest to prevent the air quality from slipping to the ‘Poor’ category.

The sub-committee said that all the agencies concerned are also required to take note of various actions and the targeted timelines as envisaged in the comprehensive policy issued by the Commission to curb air pollution in the NCR and take appropriate actions accordingly in the field, particularly the dust mitigation measures, the statement said.

“The Sub-Committee, shall be keeping a close watch on the air quality scenario and review the situation from time to time for further appropriate decision depending upon the air quality in Delhi and forecast made available by IMD/ IITM,” it said.

