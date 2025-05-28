Grateful nation can never forget 'true son' of India: PM Modi on Veer Savarkar's birth anniversary

New Delhi, May 28 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid homage to revolutionary freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, popularly known as Veer Savarkar, on his birth anniversary, describing him as a "true son of Mother India" whose unshakable courage and sacrifices continue to inspire the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat'.

Posting on X, PM Modi wrote, "Respectful tributes to Veer Savarkar ji, a true son of Mother India, on his birth anniversary. Even the harshest tortures of the foreign government could not shake his devotion towards the motherland."

"The grateful nation can never forget the saga of his indomitable courage and struggle in the freedom movement. His sacrifice and dedication to the country will continue to guide the creation of a Viksit Bharat," he added.

Born on May 28, 1883, Savarkar launched his political journey early in life, championing causes such as the Swadeshi movement, boycott of foreign goods, and nationalist education.

He urged Indians to embrace revolution to achieve independence and is remembered as one of the most influential voices in India's freedom struggle.

An accomplished lawyer, writer, and activist, Savarkar gained prominence for his ideological works, particularly his book 'Hindutva: Who is a Hindu?'. He remains a deeply influential figure in Indian political thought, especially for his articulation of cultural nationalism.

PM Modi also shared a video tribute, reflecting on Savarkar's multifaceted persona.

"Savarkar means brilliance, Savarkar means sacrifice, Savarkar means penance, Savarkar means logic, Savarkar means elements, Savarkar means sword," he said.

In the video, the Prime Minister described Savarkar as a unique blend of intellectual depth and revolutionary courage -- a poet and a warrior who drew strength from both the pen and the sword.

He reflected on Savarkar's imprisonment at the notorious Cellular Jail in the Andaman Islands, to which he was sentenced in 1911 for his opposition to the Morley-Minto reforms.

Savarkar was sentenced to 50 years but was released in 1924. After his release, he worked extensively to eradicate untouchability, particularly in Ratnagiri.

PM Modi shared one of his past speeches, in which he stated, "The moment one steps into the premises of the Cellular Jail, a profound emotion takes over. Everything we’ve read and heard about Veer Savarkar seems to come alive before our eyes. This was the place where hundreds of brave revolutionaries, including Savarkar, endured unimaginable torture. The cell where he spent countless years feels no less than a temple to us -- a sacred space of sacrifice and patriotism.”

Later, Savarkar stood against the Congress Party's acceptance of the partition of India.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid rich tributes to Savarkar on his birth anniversary.

"Veer Savarkar ji, who crossed the pinnacle of courage and restraint for the freedom of the motherland, made an unforgettable contribution in making national interest an all-India consciousness. Savarkar ji, who made the freedom struggle of 1857 historic with his writings, could not be shaken by the harsh tortures of the British," Shah posted on X.

"On his birth anniversary, on behalf of the grateful nation, we offer our heartfelt tributes to Veer Savarkar Ji, who devoted his whole life to freeing the Indian society from the scourge of untouchability and binding it in a strong thread of unity," he added.

BJP National President J.P. Nadda also paid his respects, posting, "I pay my heartfelt tributes to the devoted son of Mother India, a true patriot and a great thinker, freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar ji on his birth anniversary."

"Veer Savarkar was a strong guard of India's independence and national renaissance. Despite facing the cruel tortures of Kalapani, he continued to struggle for the independence of the nation with unwavering determination throughout his life. Even the unbearable torture of the British rule could not shake his resolve to liberate the country," he said.

"His immortal sacrifice and his struggle-filled life philosophy will continue to inspire every patriot for ages," Nadda added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor