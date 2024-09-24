Grateful to BSF forever, says daughters after final adieu to father in B’desh

Kolkata, Sep 24 Two sisters, both of them Indian citizens, managed to catch a last glimpse of their deceased father - a resident of Bangladesh - due to the joint efforts by the Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

The sombre event that took highlighted the relationship that continues to exist between people living on both sides of the Indo-Bangladesh Border (IBB) and the humane response of border guarding forces from both countries.

The event took place under the jurisdiction of the Alipur Border Outpost in the Malda district of West Bengal which has troops of the 12 Bn BSF.

The company commander of the BOP was contacted by the BGB and informed about the death of one Mohtar Ali at Chamusa village in the Chapainawabganj district of Bangladesh.

Ali had passed away of natural causes, the BGB said and his daughters Aklima Bibi and Zulekha Bibi, who live in the Moslempur and North Dinajpur villages in India, had expressed their desire to pay their respects to him and bid a final farewell.

“The company commander of the Alipur BOP wasted no time thereafter and made arrangements for the two women to reach the zero-line. The BGB was asked to bring the body to a certain point on the zero-line and a flag-meeting was arranged between the two forces. The sisters then approached the body and paid their last respects, even as BSF and BGB personnel stood guard. It was an emotional moment,” the BSF official from the South Bengal Frontier said.

The two women thanked the BSF profusely for granting them the opportunity to offer their last respects to their departed father.

"We were in contact with relatives in Bangladesh and received the news of his death. But, it would not have been possible for us to go there at such short notice. Had the BSF not granted us permission, we would not have been able to see our father for the last time, even if the BGB had brought him to the border. We shall remain grateful to the BSF forever," Aklima said.

Nilotpal Kumar Pandey, DIG and PRO, South Bengal Frontier, BSF, highlighted the commitment of the Force towards social and human values. While BSF jawans remain deployed along the border 24x7 amidst harsh conditions to ensure the security of the country, they always come forward to help the border population whenever the need arises, he said.

