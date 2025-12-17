Grateful to people, govt for conferring ‘Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia’, says PM Modi

New Delhi, Dec 17 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed gratitude to the people and the Government of Ethiopia for conferring upon him the country's highest award, ‘Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia.'

Taking to the social media platform X, Prime Minister Modi said, “Grateful to the people and Government of Ethiopia as well as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali for conferring upon me the ‘Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia’ last evening. To be honoured by one of the world’s most ancient and rich civilisations is a matter of immense pride. This honour belongs to the countless Indians who have shaped and strengthened our partnership over the years."

"India remains committed to further cementing cooperation with Ethiopia to address evolving global challenges and also to create new opportunities," he said.

PM Modi also shared another post by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, highlighting the key outcomes of his bilateral visit.

Prime Minister said, “These are significant steps forward in our longstanding and trusted partnership. From governance and peacekeeping to digital capacity and education, the focus remains on empowering our people. The emphasis on knowledge, skills and innovation underscores our shared faith in youth as the drivers of tomorrow. Cooperation in healthcare reflects a deeper commitment to human dignity and care for the most vulnerable. These outcomes reflect an India-Ethiopia partnership focused on growth and people-centric development."

Earlier on Tuesday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had shared a comprehensive list of outcomes from Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia. These include the elevation of bilateral ties to a ‘Strategic Partnership’, an agreement on cooperation and mutual administrative assistance in customs matters, and a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for establishing a data centre at Ethiopia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Other key outcomes include an implementing arrangement for cooperation in United Nations peacekeeping operations training, the signing of an MoU on debt restructuring for Ethiopia under the G20 Common Framework, and the doubling of scholarships for Ethiopian students under the ICCR scholarship programme. Additionally, India will offer specialised short-term courses in Artificial Intelligence under the ITEC programme and assist in enhancing the capacity of the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Addis Ababa, particularly in maternal healthcare and neonatal care.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Oman on Wednesday at the invitation of Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, marking the final leg of his three-nation tour, which also included Jordan and Ethiopia.

This will be Prime Minister Modi’s second visit to Oman, underscoring the growing depth of the India-Oman strategic partnership. The visit assumes special significance as it coincides with the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Oman. It also follows Sultan Haitham bin Tariq’s state visit to India in December 2023, reflecting the high-level political engagement between the two countries.

