'Grateful to people of Kolkata for affection', says PM Modi

Kolkata, Aug 22 After inaugurating the metro railway projects and addressing a public meeting in West Bengal on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his gratitude to the people who braved the inclement weather to attend his programme.

Taking to his official X account, PM Modi said, "Grateful to the people of Kolkata for the affection. They braved the rains and came out to express their blessings. This affection inspires me to work even harder for this iconic city and the entire West Bengal."

PM Modi was in Kolkata on Friday to attend multiple programmes.

He inaugurated and lay the foundation of development projects worth Rs 5,200 crore, including three new stretches of the Kolkata Metro, and an elevated corridor in adjacent Howrah.

PM Modi visited the Jessore Road Metro Station, where he flagged off the Noapara-Jai Hind Bimanbandar metro service.

In addition, through video conferencing, he also flagged off the Sealdah-Esplanade metro service and the Beleghata-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay metro service.

He also undertook a metro ride from Jessore Road Metro Station to Jai Hind Bimanbandar and returned back.

During the metro ride, the Prime Minister interacted with school students and metro railway workers who also accompanied him.

Later, he attended a government programmes at the Dum Dum Central Jail ground where he officially inaugurated the development projects for West Bengal.

Braving the rain, a large number of people had gathered at the entire stretch of road from Jessore Road Metro Station to Dum Dum Central Jail ground, to greet the Prime Minister.

They held PM Modi's cutouts and colourful balloons to welcome him to the city.

The same enthusiasm was also seen at the public meeting at Dum Dum Central Jail ground, which was filled with BJP supporters and workers.

Despite heavy rain battering the city since Friday morning, the people stayed put at the venue, eagerly waiting for the Prime Minister.

The Meteorological Department had forecast heavy rain in Kolkata and its adjoining areas throughout the day.

The inclement weather, however, could not dampen the spirit of the people, who made their presence felt at all the programmes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor