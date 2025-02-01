Grave injustice to Telangana in Union Budget, says Congress' state unit chief

Hyderabad, Feb 1 Grave injustice has been meted out to Telangana in the Union Budget 2025-26 presented in the Parliament on Saturday, Congress state President Mahesh Kumar Goud said.

He told media persons that Telangana has got a ‘zero’ in the Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

He said though Sitharaman is a Telugu daughter-in-law, she has done injustice in Telangana in the Budget.

Goud accused the BJP of being biased against Telangana, and also trying to politically damage the state.

He said that since Bihar will be going to polls soon, the BJP used the Union Budget for political mileage in that state.

He wanted to know what happened to the promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP leaders to Telangana during the elections.

The state Congress President said Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, ministers, and MPs met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Central ministers and submitted representations about the issues related to the state including the establishment of a steel plant and IIM but this yielded no results.

Minister for Environment and Forests Konda Surekha expressed her dissatisfaction over the Union Budget. She stated that enough funds were not allocated to Telangana. She alleged that the Centre overlooked the requests and ignored the promises made to the people of Telangana.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was holding a meeting with his Cabinet colleagues to discuss the Union Budget and its likely impact on the state Budget for 2025-26.

The meeting was also discussing allocations to be made for various departments in the ensuing state Budget.

The ministers were unhappy over the Centre neglecting Telangana once again. They questioned the silence of the BJP MPs from Telangana on the raw deal meted out to the state.

