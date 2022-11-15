"Great son of the country", PM Modi pays tribute to Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary

Paying tribute to Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday recalled his contribution in giving a sharp edge to the freedom movement and fighting to protect the interests of the tribal society and called him a "great son of the country".

"I consider this the fortune of my government that it got the opportunity to declare 15th November (birth anniversary of Birsa Munda) as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas. He was not only the hero of our political independence, but he was also the conductor of our spiritual and cultural energy," PM Modi said in his message on the occasion.

The birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, the iconic tribal leader who led a rebellion against the British, is being celebrated as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas.

Calling Birsa Munda "great son of the country", PM Modi said, "Today, the entire country is celebrating the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda with devotion and respect. I respectfully bow before the great son, the great revolutionary of the country, Bhagwan Birsa Munda."

Birsa Munda, who belonged to the Munda tribe, was born on November 15 in 1875.

During the British rule in the late 19th century, he spearheaded an Indian tribal religious Millenarian movement across the tribal belt of modern-day Bihar and Jharkhand.

The birth anniversary of Birsa Munda coincides with the Jharkhand Foundation Day.

( With inputs from ANI )

