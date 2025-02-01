‘Great success’: DRDO conducts flight tests of VSHORADS

New Delhi, Feb 1 Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully conducted three successive flight trials of Very Short-Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS).

During all three flight tests, the missiles intercepted and completely destroyed the targets having reduced thermal signatures mimicking low-flying drones at different flying conditions.

The missile system has the capability to meet the needs of all three branches of the Armed Forces, which are the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force.

The tests were carried out from Chandipur off the coast of Odisha.

According to the Ministry of Defence, these tests were carried out against high-speed targets flying at very low altitudes. The flight tests were carried out in the final deployment configuration where two field operators carried out weapon readiness, target acquisition and missile firing.

The flight data captured by various range instruments like Telemetry, Electro-Optical Tracking System and Radar deployed by Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, confirmed the pin-point accuracy and established the unique capability of VSHORADS missile system in neutralising drones along with other classes of aerial threats.

The flight tests were witnessed by senior officials of DRDO, the Armed Forces and development and production partners.

VSHORADS is a Man Portable Air Defence system designed and developed indigenously by Research Center Imarat in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories and Development cum Production Partners.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also congratulated DRDO, Armed Forces and the industries for the successful flight tests, terming it as a “great success”.

Secretary, Department of Defence R and D and Chairman DRDO Dr Samir V Kamat also congratulated the entire DRDO team, users and industry partners. --IANS

gcb/dan

