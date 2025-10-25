Greater Bengaluru Authority will continue: DKS responds to BJP’s ‘scrap the body’ remark

Bengaluru, Oct 25 Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, responding to the BJP’s statement that it would scrap the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) if it comes to power, stated that it's not in the fate of the party to come to power.

He was responding to media questions on Saturday at Bharat Nagar Gandhi Park in Herohalli, Yeshwanthpur constituency in Bengaluru.

Shivakumar said: “If they come to power, they can do whatever they want. But it’s not written in their fate that they will come to power and scrap the GBA. This authority will continue. If they don’t want GBA, let them boycott the upcoming municipal elections. Let’s see if they withdraw from contesting. Their workers are already preparing to contest.”

Asked about Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya’s opposition to the tunnel road, Shivakumar said: “Anyone can oppose anything — I won’t bother. He has gone to court. His intention is that the government should not earn goodwill by doing good work. I’m not acquiring any land for this project.

“Only a small portion of land is acquired for the tunnel project; I’ll review it, and if there’s an issue, we’ll make alternative arrangements. Lalbagh will not be disturbed in any way. We’ll only use a small portion temporarily during construction and return it afterward.”

When told that Tejasvi Surya called Lalbagh a heritage site, Shivakumar responded: “The tunnel road will be dug underground — not above ground. We can’t stop the project just because of what he says. If that’s the case, why are they digging and building tunnel roads in Mumbai and Delhi?

“I will not yield to his words. Let those who want to protest do so. Criticisms will die; good work will remain. We’re working for the people. What good work did they do for Bengaluru during their term? Tejasvi Surya is an empty trunk,” Shivakumar slammed.

Asked whether the tunnel road is being built only for the benefit of the rich, he replied: “Yes, it’s for those who will pay tolls and use it. If they don’t want this project, ask them to come up with a plan to solve Bengaluru’s traffic congestion. As the city’s MP, has he ever brought even Rs 10 of special funding for the city’s development from the Prime Minister?

“During their rule, what steps did they take to reduce traffic congestion? Why couldn’t they even issue tenders for garbage collection? Why didn’t they widen roads or build flyovers? They did nothing for Bengaluru,” he questioned.

“One can still see dangling cable wires all over the city — why didn’t they (BJP) remove them? They joined hands with mafias and ruined Bengaluru. That’s why people supported our party and elected 140 MLAs to power. We’ll continue doing our work with commitment. Bengaluru is a global city, and we’ll do whatever it takes to protect it,” Shivakumar said.

