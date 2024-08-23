Greater Chandigarh Region poised to become startup powerhouse: Industry experts

Chandigarh, Aug 23 The Greater Chandigarh Region (GCR) is rapidly positioning itself as a premier startup destination in India, driven by a unique blend of strategic location, world-class infrastructure, and an exceptional talent pool from leading universities.

As the region gains momentum, collaborative efforts among government bodies, educational institutions, and industry leaders are paving the way for innovation and growth.

The CII Chandigarh Startup Conclave 2024, organised on Friday at the CII Northern Region headquarters, showcased these strengths, emphasising the need for continued support through financial incentives and robust infrastructure to realise GCR’s vision as a startup powerhouse.

The Chandigarh Startup Conclave 2024, an event in the region's entrepreneurial calendar, brought together key stakeholders, including industry leaders, government representatives, and startup founders, to discuss and deliberate on the future of the GCR as a leading startup hub in India.

The event highlighted the region's emerging status, and the collective efforts required to sustain and accelerate this growth.

During the inaugural session, Hargunjit Kaur, Secretary, Industries, Chandigarh Administration, said, “Chandigarh has a very interesting demographic, and keeping this in view, the administration is deeply committed to creating an all-inclusive startup-enabling ecosystem.

“We understand that for entrepreneurship to flourish, it needs a nurturing ecosystem that provides access to resources, mentorship, and networks. I am excited to share that Chandigarh Startup Policy is at a very advanced stage, and we have done comprehensive stakeholder consultations and expert opinions have been incorporated.

“So as and when the startup policy sees the light of day, I hope it will be a game changer for Chandigarh.”

Anurag Gupta, Chairman, CII Chandigarh, said, “In the Greater Chandigarh Region, a combination of government initiatives, educational institutions, and a growing network of incubators fosters a thriving environment for innovation.

“Despite challenges such as limited access to venture capital and intense market competition, the region's dynamic community and robust support systems are driving sustained growth.

“

“This approach positions the Greater Chandigarh Region as a significant player in India's startup landscape.”

In his closing remarks, Taranjeet Bhamra, Vice chairman, CII, said, “The Union Territory’ startup ecosystem primarily focusses on information technology and will be nurtured through strategic investments, policy interventions, strong educational infrastructure and by leveraging the city's entrepreneurial spirit.”

