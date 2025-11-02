Greater Chennai police to install smart surveillance network in north Chennai

Chennai, Nov 2 In a major step toward improving surveillance and public safety, the Greater Chennai Police will install closed-circuit television (CCTV) and automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras at 45 key locations across north Chennai, it was announced on Sunday.

The move aims to curb vehicle thefts, monitor traffic violations, and strengthen law enforcement in crime-prone and high-traffic areas.

The initiative, part of the North Chennai Development Plan, will be implemented at a total cost of Rs 9.16 crore.

The cameras will be strategically placed in neighbourhoods including Vyasarpadi, Pulianthope, Flower Bazaar, Washermenpet, Basin Bridge, North Beach, Esplanade, Thiruvottiyur, and Sembium.

According to officials, 10 cameras will be installed in Flower Bazaar, 18 in Pulianthope, and 17 in Washermenpet — all considered sensitive zones due to dense traffic and commercial activity.

The surveillance network will cover major junctions, market areas, bus stops, temples, and railway stations that are vulnerable to theft, chain-snatching, and illegal parking.

Among the key locations identified are Muthusamy Road–Esplanade Road, Anna Salai–Pallavan Salai, Starhans Road, Erukanchery High Road–Ethiraj Samy Salai, Ennore High Road signal, and the busy Kasimedu fish market area.

The cameras will be linked to an advanced Intelligent Video Management System (IVMS) capable of identifying stolen vehicles and sending real-time alerts to nearby police stations.

The ANPR cameras will automatically detect traffic violations such as signal jumping, helmetless riding, and mobile phone use while driving. Violations will be processed digitally and e-challans issued through the VAHAN portal.

A senior police official said that all cameras will have night vision capability to ensure round-the-clock monitoring.

"Continuous live feeds from the control room will help ensure quick response to incidents and serve as vital evidence during investigations," the official added.

The project is expected to greatly enhance police efficiency in crime detection and deterrence.

