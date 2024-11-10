Greater Noida Expressway Tragedy: Five Family Members Killed as Car Crashes into Parked Truck (Watch Video)

A tragic accident occurred on the Greater Noida Expressway early Sunday morning, claiming the lives of five family members. The victims, including three women and two men, were traveling from Noida to Pari Chowk in Greater Noida when their car crashed into a stationary truck parked along the expressway. Police arrived promptly at the scene and extricated the bodies from the severely damaged vehicle.

Noida, Uttar Pradesh: A horrific road accident occurred on the Noida expressway, resulting in the tragic deaths of five people. The accident took place while traveling from Noida to Pari Chowk, when a car rammed into a broken-down truck from behind. The police reached the spot,… pic.twitter.com/54VOGBAhBf — IANS (@ians_india) November 10, 2024

“Today on the morning of November 10 (Sunday), a WagonR car coming at high speed hit a broken down truck from behind near Sector 146 of Knowledge Park police station. The driver died on the spot and four other people were admitted to the hospital, where the doctors declared them dead” ADCP Greater Noida Ashok Kumar said. He said that, the damaged vehicle have been removed from the expressway. This accident happened on Sunday morning. All the five members of the family were travelling in a WagonR car. All the 5 people in the car died on the spot. Police reached the spot after receiving the information.

In the initial investigation, the police found out that the driver must have dozed off while driving, due to which this accident happened. This accident happened on Sunday morning. All the five members of the family were travelling in a WagonR car. All the deceased were residents of Kashiram Colony Ghori Bacheda located in Thana Dadri and were returning from Nithari located in Noida. The bodies have been sent for postmortem, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash.