Greater Noida Fire: Massie Blaze Erupts at Balaji Chemical Factory in Bisouli Village (Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out at Balaji Factory in the early hours of Sunday, January 12, located in Greater Noida's Bisouli village. According to the report, the blaze erupted in the entire chemical factory, which gave challenges to rescue teams and firefighters.

Over 24 fire engines are currently at the spot and working tirelessly to control the raging fire. Blasts were also reported from inside the factory due to fire. Authorities are concerned about the spreading of blazes in nearby residential areas, which will increase the further risks.

Balaji Chemical Factory Fire

Watch: A massive fire breaks out at Balaji Factory in Greater Noida's Bisouli village, spreading across the entire chemical factory. Over two dozen fire engines are battling the blaze, which remains uncontrolled after hours. Explosions have been reported, and flames are visible… pic.twitter.com/eJecbOEhsg — IANS (@ians_india) January 12, 2025

Also Read | Thane Fire: Huge Blaze Turns Furniture Warehouse Into Ashes in Bhiwandi (Watch Video).

Firefighting teams are using JCB machines in rescue operations. Flames and clouds of smoke were visible from kilometres away. No reports on injuries and casualties yet. More details are awaited.